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Traders Buy Large Volume of Douglas Emmett Call Options (NYSE:DEI)

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Douglas Emmett logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual options activity: Traders bought 10,613 Douglas Emmett call options on Wednesday, more than 11 times the typical daily volume of 859 calls.
  • Stock and earnings update: DEI shares rose to $12.85, and the company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates by a penny, though revenue was slightly below expectations and year-over-year revenue slipped 0.4%.
  • Dividend and analyst sentiment: Douglas Emmett declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, yielding 5.9% annualized, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus with an average price target of $13.50.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,136% compared to the typical daily volume of 859 call options.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 1,312,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,560. The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.15. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $250.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -447.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 650.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,607,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,860,682 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,544,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 1,496,132 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 42.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,248,144 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 962,787 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,539,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 897,630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 933,067 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 861,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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