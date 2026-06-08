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Traders Buy Large Volume of Oscar Health Call Options (NYSE:OSCR)

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Oscar Health logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Unusually heavy call options activity hit Oscar Health, with traders buying 53,355 call contracts on Monday, about 87% above the stock’s average daily volume.
  • The stock jumped to $26.74 in midday trading, near its 52-week high of $27.20, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly EPS of $2.07, though revenue came in below estimates.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but cautious: the stock’s consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $20.22, even as some firms recently raised targets to $19-$20.
  • Five stocks we like better than Oscar Health.

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 53,355 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average daily volume of 28,591 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. 8,783,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Mcananey sold 9,859 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $216,306.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,785,026.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,216,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,177,845.60. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 189,660 shares of company stock worth $4,283,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,271 shares of the company's stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company's stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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