Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 119,974 put options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the average daily volume of 69,947 put options.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $608,474.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,254 shares in the company, valued at $60,603,612.96. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 9.3%

Bloom Energy stock traded up $26.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,187,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,166.23 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average is $152.45. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $318.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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