Traders Buy Large Volume of RingCentral Call Options (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,560 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 138% compared to the typical volume of 1,076 call options.

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RingCentral News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RingCentral this week:

Positive Sentiment: RingCentral beat Wall Street estimates in Q2, posting adjusted EPS of $1.22 versus expectations around $1.16-$1.17 and revenue of $657.0 million, above estimates. RingCentral Q2 2026 Earnings Report

RingCentral beat Wall Street estimates in Q2, posting adjusted EPS of $1.22 versus expectations around $1.16-$1.17 and revenue of $657.0 million, above estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted third-quarter guidance and full-year 2026 guidance above consensus, which signals management is seeing continued demand and better profitability ahead.

The company lifted third-quarter guidance and full-year 2026 guidance above consensus, which signals management is seeing continued demand and better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: RingCentral announced expanded strategic partnerships with NiCE and OpenAI , reinforcing its AI-focused product strategy and potentially improving long-term growth prospects. NiCE and RingCentral Expand Strategic Partnership

RingCentral announced expanded strategic partnerships with and , reinforcing its AI-focused product strategy and potentially improving long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around AI sales momentum and stronger free cash flow has supported the stock, with some analysts pointing to attractive valuation and improving retention in AI contact center products. Seeking Alpha Article

Commentary around AI sales momentum and stronger free cash flow has supported the stock, with some analysts pointing to attractive valuation and improving retention in AI contact center products. Neutral Sentiment: RingCentral also declared a higher quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, up 66.7% from $0.07, which may appeal to income investors but is not the main driver of the stock today.

RingCentral Trading Up 23.1%

NYSE:RNG traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. 3,474,855 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

It's RingCentral NYSE: RNG You Want In Your 2021 Portfolio, Not Zoom NASDAQ: ZM

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company had revenue of $657.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.960-5.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from RingCentral's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. RingCentral's payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RingCentral

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 1,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $51,346.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,209.48. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $101,908.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,241,993.52. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,586. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 14.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 159,474 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,935 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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