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Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Ally Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual options activity surged in Ally Financial, with traders buying 33,732 call options on Friday — about 822% above the normal daily volume.
  • Insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares at an average price of $42.14, trimming her position by about 5.05%.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive on ALLY, with 14 Buy ratings and an average price target of $53.79, while the stock last traded at $46.08.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 33,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of 822% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,658 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,083.78. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Ally Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Ally Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.79.

Get Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 456,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,902. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business's revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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