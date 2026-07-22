Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 304% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,040 call options.

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Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.26. 528,038 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 988.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Trending Headlines about Genuine Parts

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: GPC reported Q2 EPS of $2.15, topping estimates, while revenue of $6.54 billion also beat Wall Street forecasts. Genuine Parts earnings call

GPC reported Q2 EPS of $2.15, topping estimates, while revenue of $6.54 billion also beat Wall Street forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Management said sales growth was broad-based, with industrial strength helping drive the quarter and supporting the earnings beat. Zacks earnings beat on industrial strength

Management said sales growth was broad-based, with industrial strength helping drive the quarter and supporting the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling confidence in full-year performance. Genuine Parts Q2 results press release

The company reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling confidence in full-year performance. Neutral Sentiment: GPC also outlined revenue guidance of $25.0 billion to $25.6 billion for 2026, broadly in line with expectations. Seeking Alpha guidance update

GPC also outlined revenue guidance of $25.0 billion to $25.6 billion for 2026, broadly in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching the company’s plan to target a separation in Q1 2027, which could unlock value but adds strategic uncertainty. Seeking Alpha separation plan

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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