Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 217,446 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 126,697 call options.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,821,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,560,734. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $346,781.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,001,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,188,401.46. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $74,455.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 902,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,122,320.90. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,578. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.57.

View Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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