Traders Purchase High Volume of Super Group (SGHC) Call Options (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 16,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,810 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Super Group (SGHC)

In related news, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 25,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $329,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $351,000. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,066.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,201 shares of company stock worth $1,409,805. Insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,969 shares of the company's stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 117,869 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company's stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the first quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 30.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 168,622 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGHC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

SGHC stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,334. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.06. Super Group has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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