Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 2,025 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $254,100. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $250,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 338,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,649,047.61. The trade was a 4.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $589,170. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company's stock.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 2.5%

HNRG traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 145,989 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $805.92 million, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.62.

View Our Latest Report on Hallador Energy

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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