Go Pro
→ Trump’s secret China deal (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Hallador Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hallador Energy saw unusual options activity, with investors buying 3,037 call options on Tuesday, about 50% above the average volume of 2,025.
  • Insiders were also buying: directors Daniel Timothy Hudson and Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased shares recently, and insiders have acquired 35,000 shares worth $589,170 over the past 90 days.
  • The stock rose 2.5% to $17.10, while analysts currently rate Hallador Energy a “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $26.62.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 2,025 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $254,100. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $250,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 338,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,649,047.61. The trade was a 4.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $589,170. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company's stock.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 2.5%

HNRG traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 145,989 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $805.92 million, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.62.

View Our Latest Report on Hallador Energy

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hallador Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Hallador Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hallador Energy wasn't on the list.

While Hallador Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
This Is How Financial Freedom Dies—And Most People Never See It Coming
This Is How Financial Freedom Dies—And Most People Never See It Coming
From Priority Gold (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines