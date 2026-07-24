TransAlta (TAC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC - Get Free Report) TSE: TA is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect TransAlta to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $379.5410 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC - Get Free Report) TSE: TA last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $406.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.36 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TransAlta Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.69. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised TransAlta to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TransAlta from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TransAlta from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in TransAlta by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 17,781,325 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $224,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TransAlta by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,295,335 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $168,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,026 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in TransAlta by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,098,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,533,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation, originally founded in 1909 as Calgary Power Company Ltd., is a publicly traded energy company specializing in the development, ownership and operation of power generation and transmission assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TransAlta has grown from its early hydroelectric roots into a diversified energy provider with a multi-fuel generating fleet.

The company's core business activities encompass power generation, asset management and energy trading services.

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