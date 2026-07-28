Transcat (TRNS) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $86.42 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Transcat Price Performance

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.27 million, a PE ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Transcat from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Transcat from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Transcat

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Transcat by 677.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc NASDAQ: TRNS is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

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