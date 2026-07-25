Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCL.A shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Transcontinental from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

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Transcontinental Trading Up 0.2%

TSE:TCL.A opened at C$5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$447.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.22. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$4.16 and a 12 month high of C$25.65.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.05%.The company had revenue of C$269.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Transcontinental will post 2.439834 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting. The company offers premedia, printing, and distribution services through the printing segment. Publishers, retailers, cataloguers, and marketers are some of the customers who tap TC Transcontinental for these printing solutions.

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