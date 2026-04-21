Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.99 and traded as low as $35.26. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 18,689 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCI

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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