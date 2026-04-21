Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Transcontinental Realty Investors logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Transcontinental Realty Investors shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as $35.26 versus the 200-day SMA of $45.99 (50-day SMA $39.86), signaling a bearish technical move.
  • Weiss Ratings recently downgraded TCI from a "hold (c-)" to a "sell (d+)", and the stock carries an average analyst rating of "Sell."
  • The REIT has a market cap of $304.65 million, a P/E of 22.04 and a low beta (0.51), operating grocery-anchored open-air shopping centers while several institutional investors modestly increased holdings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.99 and traded as low as $35.26. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 18,689 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCI

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Transcontinental Realty Investors Right Now?

Before you consider Transcontinental Realty Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transcontinental Realty Investors wasn't on the list.

While Transcontinental Realty Investors currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines