Transdigm Group (TDG) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $10.30 per share and revenue of $2.6782 billion for the quarter. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Transdigm Group to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $44 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,288.46 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,263.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,268.76. Transdigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,266,359,000 after buying an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,968 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $569,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,578 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $527,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,563 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $546,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 289,814 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $385,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

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About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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