TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the company's current price.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $174.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.55.

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TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. TransMedics Group's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $722,377.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,148.52. This represents a 36.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 316,473 shares of the company's stock worth $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 158,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 749.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 280,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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