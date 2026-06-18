TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company's previous close.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $174.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.50.

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TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.74.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $173.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. TransMedics Group's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $722,377.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,249,148.52. The trade was a 36.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,605,607 shares of the company's stock worth $404,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,069,492 shares of the company's stock worth $119,997,000 after purchasing an additional 113,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company's stock worth $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 322,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,474 shares of the company's stock worth $99,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 635,394 shares of the company's stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 223,409 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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