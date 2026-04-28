TransMedics Group (TMDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $174.4670 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.43. 956,154 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.59. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $88.51 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 3,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $524,294.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,513.88. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 7,236 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.21, for a total transaction of $1,065,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,162,367.69. This trade represents a 33.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $2,353,002 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 533 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransMedics Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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