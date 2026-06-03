TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.2667.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $359,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,262.23. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,733 shares of company stock worth $1,733,826. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransUnion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $50,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 59.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TransUnion by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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