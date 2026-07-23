TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Down 0.8%

TransUnion stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $72,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,013.76. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here