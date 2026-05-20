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TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
TransUnion logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • TransUnion shares hit a new 52-week low after Bank of America cut its price target from $83 to $80 and kept a neutral rating. The stock fell to as low as $64.51 before last trading around $66.44.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, but the overall view is still Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.27. Several firms have recently lowered targets, though some still maintain buy ratings.
  • Despite the stock weakness, TransUnion reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and it announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share payable June 11.
  • Interested in TransUnion? Here are five stocks we like better.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $80.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TransUnion traded as low as $64.51 and last traded at $66.4420, with a volume of 123742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $577,520. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $35,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,067.59. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,839. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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