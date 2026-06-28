TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.4667.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,230,882 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $186,903,000 after acquiring an additional 122,525 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 63,334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 76,844 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 64,329 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 60,148 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.TransUnion's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

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