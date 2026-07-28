TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.750-4.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.180-1.210 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 0.8%

TRU stock opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,530,771.84. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,102. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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