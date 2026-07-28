TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.750-4.830 EPS.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

TransUnion Stock Up 0.8%

TRU stock opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Report on TRU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,440. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,917,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here