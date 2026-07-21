TransUnion (TRU) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $1.2810 billion for the quarter. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TransUnion Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,440. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,530,771.84. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $843,952,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,003 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $585,844,000 after buying an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,447,235 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $295,600,000 after buying an additional 63,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,658 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $239,213,000 after buying an additional 151,882 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,108,357 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $185,535,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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