Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is 70.38%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $291,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $122,901.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,284.43. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 121,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,054 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock worth $138,449,000 after buying an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 13,198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 521,031 shares of the company's stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 517,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,599 shares of the company's stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 482,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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