Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Insider Geoffrey Richards Sells 33,744 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 33,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $2,552,733.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,040. This represents a 95.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 378,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,648. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 413.3% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 43.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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