Travelzoo Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO reported first-quarter 2026 revenue growth and stable profitability while increasing marketing spend to accelerate paid membership growth, according to executives on the company’s earnings call.

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Financial results and segment performance

Financial Controller for North America Jeff Hoffman, filling in for Chief Accounting Officer Lijun Qi, said consolidated revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $24.3 million. In constant currencies, revenue was $23.6 million, up 2% from the prior-year period. Operating profit was $3.4 million, or 14% of revenue, compared with $3.8 million a year earlier.

By revenue category, Advertising and Commerce revenue was $19.7 million in the quarter, while Membership Fees revenue increased to $4.6 million. Hoffman said membership fees are becoming a larger portion of the business and that the company expects membership fees to account for over 20% of revenue this year.

Hoffman also outlined performance across reporting segments, stating that revenue growth came from all segments. He said operating profit in North America was lower, operating profit in Europe was higher, and operating profit for the Jack’s Flight Club segment was flat.

Marketing investment and the subscription accounting impact

Management emphasized that increased marketing spend is tied to acquiring Travelzoo Club members and described the economics as attractive with a quick payback. Hoffman shared that the average acquisition cost per club member was $27 in Q1 2026, following quarterly levels of $28 (Q1 2025), $38 (Q2), $40 (Q3), and $34 (Q4).

He explained that in the U.S. example, the company receives the $50 annual membership fee at the beginning of the membership period and also generated an average of $14 per member in transaction revenue in Q1. Hoffman noted that this “full payback” calculation does not include potential benefits such as increased advertising revenue and future membership fees in later periods.

Hoffman highlighted the accounting dynamic common to subscription businesses: membership revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period, while acquisition costs are expensed immediately. As a result, higher member acquisition expense can depress near-term earnings even if the underlying unit economics are favorable. He said this effect reduced EPS by approximately $0.13 in Q1 and added, “We expect EPS to increase over time.”

Hoffman said the company’s strategy is driving member growth at a rate of 112% year-over-year, with new club members coming roughly half from legacy members and half from people new to Travelzoo.

Margins, renewals, and cash flow

Hoffman reported a GAAP operating margin of 14% for Q1 and said acquiring more club members reduces operating margin in the short term. He added that as membership renewals increase—renewals that do not require acquisition spending—operating margins “should increase again over time.”

On a non-GAAP basis, Hoffman said Q1 2026 non-GAAP operating profit was $3.5 million, or 14% of revenue, compared to $4.4 million in the prior-year period.

As of March 31, 2026, Hoffman said consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $11.3 million. Cash flow from operations was $3.9 million, and he noted the cash balance increased even after the company repurchased 500,000 shares of common stock.

Looking ahead, Hoffman said the company expects year-over-year growth to continue in Q2 2026 and expects continued revenue growth in subsequent quarters as membership fee revenue continues to be recognized over 12 months and as more legacy members become club members. He cautioned that short-term fluctuations in reported net income are possible, particularly if the company identifies attractive opportunities to increase marketing spend, which is expensed immediately.

Demand trends and the impact of geopolitical events

During the Q&A, Global CEO Holger Bartel said geopolitical developments have affected the business, particularly advertising. “For sure, the war in Ukraine and the effect on fuel prices, consumer sentiment, airline ticket prices is affecting us,” Bartel said. He stated that toward the end of Q1, advertising slowed and that the company saw “lower advertising revenue than we expected at that time.” He added that the weakness continued “a bit at the beginning of Q2 as well,” but said “things are normalizing.”

Bartel said member behavior has been more resilient. He told analysts the company did not see as much decline in member response because Travelzoo’s audience “will just pick other destinations to travel to,” and added that the company has not seen much impact on member acquisition.

On margins, Bartel reiterated management’s view that heavy member acquisition spending pressures margins in the short run due to immediate expense recognition, while renewal activity supports margins because renewals are not tied to acquisition cost. However, he said the cadence of margin changes is difficult to predict because it depends on how much the company can invest in acquisition and the renewal rates achieved.

Membership offerings, pricing, META timing, and Jack’s Flight Club priorities

Bartel described Travelzoo’s membership positioning around “high quality and highly valuable club offers” that “cannot be found anywhere else,” adding that the company’s global team negotiates and vets offers. He also pointed to benefits such as complimentary airport lounge access worldwide in the case of flight delays and said that in Q1 2026 Travelzoo launched, in partnership with Allianz, “the first travel enthusiast hotline,” providing 24/7 complimentary assistance while traveling. He said culinary journeys “are coming soon.”

When asked about the cost implications of adding new perks, Bartel said the company is selective and that, “So far, the benefits that we are offering associated with Travelzoo membership do not incur significant expenses for us.” He added that the company monitors usage of perks continuously and said members “really love it.”

On pricing and renewals, Bartel said the company is not disclosing the renewal rate, though he said it is in line with expectations and the company aims to improve it. He said the U.S. membership fee changed to $50 at the beginning of Q1, and that starting February 1, legacy members renewing in the U.S. also paid $50. He also noted a large group of legacy member subscriptions ended March 31, 2026, resulting in “quite a large number of renewals” on April 1 and the days following—outside of Q1.

Christina Ciocca, Travelzoo’s Chair, Chief Membership Officer, General Counsel, and CEO of Jack’s Flight Club, said the company now expects the first Travelzoo META experiences to become available in Q2 2026 and plans to incorporate access to Travelzoo META as a benefit of Travelzoo Club membership. For Jack’s Flight Club, she said the focus is on maximizing revenue growth by “significantly” lowering average cost per acquisition for new members and targeting higher subscription-fee, lower-attrition plans such as annual memberships.

About Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

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