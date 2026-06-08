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Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Travere Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 13 analysts, with 10 buy ratings and an average 1-year price target of about $48.92.
  • Several analysts raised their price targets recently, including TD Cowen to $60, Wedbush to $55, Citigroup to $62, Piper Sandler to $49, and HC Wainwright to $67, reflecting growing optimism about the stock.
  • The company beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, reporting EPS of $0.05 versus an expected loss, while revenue rose 55.6% year over year; however, executives also disclosed recent share sales and the stock has already climbed near its 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.9167.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on TVTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 432,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,025,339.70. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $121,433.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,082.30. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,015 shares of company stock worth $15,895,428. Insiders own 4.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,132 shares of the company's stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Elmind Capital LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmind Capital LP now owns 177,600 shares of the company's stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,719.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company's stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 81,812 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 354.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 68,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the company's stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.23 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. The business's revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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