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Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in June

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Trend Micro logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Trend Micro fell sharply in June, dropping 92.5% to 567 shares from 7,555 shares two weeks earlier. That leaves roughly 0.0% of the company’s stock short sold.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with Jefferies upgrading the stock to strong-buy while Zacks Research cut it to strong sell. MarketBeat says the overall consensus rating is Moderate Buy.
  • Trend Micro reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.57 versus the $0.54 estimate and revenue of $467.01 million above forecasts. The stock traded around $37.86, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in Trend Micro? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 567 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 7,555 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMICY. Zacks Research raised shares of Trend Micro to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trend Micro has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMICY

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 23,550 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,086. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.81. Trend Micro has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $65.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 13.23%.The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

(Get Free Report)

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global cybersecurity company that develops software and services to protect data and networks from evolving digital threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with additional offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company offers solutions designed to safeguard businesses, governments and individual users. Since its founding in 1988, Trend Micro has focused on leveraging advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to deliver proactive security measures.

The company's product portfolio spans endpoint security, network defense, cloud security and threat intelligence services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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