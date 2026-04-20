Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.02, but opened at $36.4150. Trend Micro shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 2,597 shares.

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Trend Micro Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $476.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.96 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trend Micro Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global cybersecurity company that develops software and services to protect data and networks from evolving digital threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with additional offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company offers solutions designed to safeguard businesses, governments and individual users. Since its founding in 1988, Trend Micro has focused on leveraging advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to deliver proactive security measures.

The company's product portfolio spans endpoint security, network defense, cloud security and threat intelligence services.

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