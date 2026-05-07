Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.91, but opened at $43.76. Trex shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 620,463 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

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Key Headlines Impacting Trex

Here are the key news stories impacting Trex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue — stronger-than-expected margins and profitability metrics underscore operational leverage and support earnings momentum. Trex NYSE: TREX Surprises With Q1 CY2026 Sales, Stock Soars

Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue — stronger-than-expected margins and profitability metrics underscore operational leverage and support earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company press release and CEO commentary framed the quarter as "solid" with renewed momentum — this narrative can boost investor confidence in execution and growth strategy. Trex Company Reports Solid First Quarter 2026 Results

Company press release and CEO commentary framed the quarter as "solid" with renewed momentum — this narrative can boost investor confidence in execution and growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Management promoted Zach Lauer to COO, a governance/operations move that investors may view positively if it strengthens execution and capacity to scale. Trex appoints Zach Lauer as COO

Management promoted Zach Lauer to COO, a governance/operations move that investors may view positively if it strengthens execution and capacity to scale. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance set roughly at $388M–$403M (consensus ~$395.5M) and FY revenue guidance about $1.2B (in line with consensus) — guidance is broadly consistent with expectations, so it neither materially raises nor lowers near-term street estimates. View Press Release / Slide Deck

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Wall Street Zen raised Trex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Trex from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered Trex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,772 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 392,715 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,038 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company's stock.

Trex Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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