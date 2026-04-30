Trex (TREX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $340.1880 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Trex had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 16.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trex Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Trex stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.61. Trex has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trex by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,393 shares of the construction company's stock worth $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,297 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895,534 shares of the construction company's stock worth $136,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,533 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $53,951,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,326,379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $46,529,000 after purchasing an additional 725,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trex by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,313,285 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,150,000 after purchasing an additional 713,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Trex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trex from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trex

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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