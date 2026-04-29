Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.09%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 285,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,358. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $2,316,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,188.90. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 35.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,670 shares of the construction company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the construction company's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Tri Pointe Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TPH

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc NYSE: TPH is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company's operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

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