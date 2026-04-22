Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.36 and traded as high as C$6.48. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 548,569 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Trican Well Service from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28. The company's 50-day moving average is C$7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.36.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of C$322.73 million for the quarter.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Trican Well Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

Further Reading

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