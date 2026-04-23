TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $108.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.57 million.

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TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.56. 29,498 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. TriCo Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Chico, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. Offering a full suite of deposit accounts, lending solutions and digital banking tools, TriCo Bancshares combines personalized service with modern technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company's core products and services include commercial and consumer lending, deposit and cash management solutions, mortgage banking, and agricultural financing.

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