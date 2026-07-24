Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $3.10. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1,177,159 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMQ

Trilogy Metals Trading Down 0.6%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $545.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,277.64. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electrum Group LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,216,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,625,129 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 899,656 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 271.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 945,678 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 691,267 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,728,153 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 319,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company's stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company's flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world's richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy's portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper‐zinc‐lead‐gold‐silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

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