Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.7778.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

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Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 41.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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