Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.83 and last traded at $48.8550, with a volume of 2143386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 175.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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