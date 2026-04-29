TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

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A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TriNet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $28,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,865. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TriNet Group by 106.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 524.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. TriNet Group has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $86.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from TriNet Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

TriNet Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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