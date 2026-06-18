TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $28,690.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,063,865. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 524.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 427.4% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.01.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.64. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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