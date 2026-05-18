TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Director Brian Evanko Acquires 5,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) Director Brian Evanko bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,565 shares in the company, valued at $360,600.50. This trade represents a 109.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $42.92. 558,950 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,632. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from TriNet Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. TriNet Group's payout ratio is 34.63%.

TriNet Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 106.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 524.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNET

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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