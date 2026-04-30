TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.62, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $323.10 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. TriNet Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.700-4.700 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from TriNet Group's conference call:

Q1 results were strong — adjusted EPS rose 25% YoY , Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.2%, TriNet generated $149M of operating cash and $123M of free cash flow, and the company says it is tracking to the top half of 2026 guidance while returning $71M to shareholders and raising the dividend 5%.

, Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.2%, TriNet generated $149M of operating cash and $123M of free cash flow, and the company says it is tracking to the top half of 2026 guidance while returning $71M to shareholders and raising the dividend 5%. Management completed disciplined health-fee repricing , which drove a ~12% YoY decline in WSEs and higher January attrition, but cohorts are now priced normally and attrition from pricing has fallen ~30% in Q2 with full-year retention expected to improve.

, which drove a ~12% YoY decline in WSEs and higher January attrition, but cohorts are now priced normally and attrition from pricing has fallen ~30% in Q2 with full-year retention expected to improve. Investments in AI are already improving productivity — the TriNet Assistant reduced inbound contacts by 6% during tax season, and AI now generates ~30% of code and ~50% of test cases to speed product development and support sales/service workflows.

reduced inbound contacts by 6% during tax season, and AI now generates ~30% of code and ~50% of test cases to speed product development and support sales/service workflows. TriNet acquired Cocoon to solve leave-management pain points and boost NPS/retention, but the deal is expected to be modestly dilutive to 2026 adjusted EPS (neutral in 2027) with integration targeted in six months.

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TriNet Group Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 635,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,356. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $86.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from TriNet Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. TriNet Group's payout ratio is 36.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $65.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $28,690.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,063,865. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Curi Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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