TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

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TriNet Group Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:TNET opened at $70.47 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.99.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. TriNet Group's payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.80.

Read Our Latest Report on TNET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 524.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Curi Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company's stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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