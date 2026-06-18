TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and traded as high as $47.90. TriNet Group shares last traded at $45.5950, with a volume of 511,660 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,941,285.88. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $28,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,063,865. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 3,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 135,534 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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