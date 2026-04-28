TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Trading 4.7% Higher - Should You Buy?

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.1940. 49,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 514,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised TriNet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $65.80.

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TriNet Group Trading Up 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.57 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. TriNet Group's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from TriNet Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

TriNet Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $28,690.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,865. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,353,004 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,636 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $88,806,000 after acquiring an additional 167,599 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,319 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,701 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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