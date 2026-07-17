TriNet Group (TNET) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.9330 per share and revenue of $1.1817 billion for the quarter. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TriNet Group Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business's 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $72.84.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. TriNet Group's payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNET

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3,995.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 135,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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