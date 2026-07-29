Trinity Capital (TRIN) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $91.1830 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 43.45%.The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.87 million. On average, analysts expect Trinity Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Trinity Capital stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.61. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Trinity Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 187,744 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Trinity Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 24,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 78,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Capital

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Corporation NASDAQ: TRIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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