Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.35 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Trinity Industries' conference call:

Trinity raised full‑year EPS guidance to $2.20–$2.40 (up from $1.85–$2.10), representing a ~16% increase at the midpoint based on strong Q1 performance and higher expected gains.

Trinity raised full‑year EPS guidance to (up from $1.85–$2.10), representing a ~16% increase at the midpoint based on strong Q1 performance and higher expected gains. The company closed a post‑quarter transaction with Napier Park that moved ~6,100 railcars to investor ownership, gave Trinity an 11.2% limited partnership interest , and will generate an estimated non‑cash pre‑tax gain of ~ $130 million in Q2.

The company closed a post‑quarter transaction with Napier Park that moved ~6,100 railcars to investor ownership, gave Trinity an , and will generate an estimated non‑cash pre‑tax gain of ~ in Q2. Leasing metrics were strong: consolidated utilization was 97.3% , renewal rates were 6.6% above expiring rates, FLRD remained positive for the 19th consecutive quarter, and Leasing operating margin was 37.9%, supporting higher recurring cash flow.

Leasing metrics were strong: consolidated utilization was , renewal rates were 6.6% above expiring rates, FLRD remained positive for the 19th consecutive quarter, and Leasing operating margin was 37.9%, supporting higher recurring cash flow. Reported revenue fell 16% year‑over‑year and Rail Products deliveries were down (1,970 cars), reflecting lower volumes and a 7% decline in the consolidated fleet after the partnership exchange, which could pressure near‑term top‑line growth.

Reported revenue fell 16% year‑over‑year and Rail Products deliveries were down (1,970 cars), reflecting lower volumes and a 7% decline in the consolidated fleet after the partnership exchange, which could pressure near‑term top‑line growth. Financial position and cash generation are solid: Q1 cash flow from continuing operations was $100 million, liquidity stands at $1.1 billion, and management completed an ABS issuance that freed ~$100 million of excess cash while continuing dividends and buybacks.

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Trinity Industries Stock Up 6.1%

NYSE:TRN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 916,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,904. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Trinity Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trinity Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trinity Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 329.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,990 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 489,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 99.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,648 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,014 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $30,618,000 after acquiring an additional 368,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 43.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 966,334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 290,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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