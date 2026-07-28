Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.9010, with a volume of 252832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.50.

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Trinity Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Trinity Industries's payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,488 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,060,000 after buying an additional 91,964 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,926 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,109 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

Further Reading

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