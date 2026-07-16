Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.6150, with a volume of 69759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.50.

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Trinity Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.87 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Trinity Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 880.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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